Ascension Saint Thomas Heart honored longtime Gallatin cardiologist Dr. Reggie Dickerson during a celebration on Sept. 28, recognizing his 18 years of service to the Sumner County community.

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Dickerson is a board-certified interventional cardiologist whose work includes heart catheterizations, coronary interventions and peripheral vascular procedures. He completed his education at Hahnemann University, followed by an internship and residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and a cardiology fellowship at Cleveland Clinic.

Ascension Saint Thomas CEO Fahad Tahir praised Dickerson’s contributions, while Highpoint Health Market President and CEO Rod Harkleroad said the hospital would not be what it is today without his work.

“Dr. Dickerson has played an important role in bringing advanced cardiovascular care to patients in Gallatin and Sumner County,” said Fahad Tahir, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “We are committed to building on the foundation he established as we continue to advance cardiovascular care and expand access to experienced heart care for patients across Sumner County with Highpoint Health with Ascension Saint Thomas.”

Dickerson said he is retiring knowing the program will continue under the care of qualified physicians.

“It has been my honor to serve the people of Sumner County for more than 18 years,” Dickerson said. “I am retiring now knowing I am leaving the program in the hands of highly qualified and skilled physicians who will carry the level of expertise our patients expect into the future.”

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