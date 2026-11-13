Botero Carts is celebrating its grand re-opening in a new location on November 16th from 4pm – 8pm at 214 W Main St, Gallatin.

Grand Re-opening highlights:

SPECIAL GUEST: TENNESSEE TITANS PLAYER GUNNAR HELM!

GUNNAR HELM will be at the event from 4:30–6:00 PM for an exclusive meet & greet! Come meet him in person and be part of the excitement!

$1,000 GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY!

Botero Carts has teamed up with some amazing local businesses to put together a HUGE giveaway featuring $1,000 worth of donated gift cards, products, and services! And the best part? ONE lucky winner takes home the ENTIRE prize package!

FOOD TRUCKS:

Al’s Woodfired Pizza will be firing up fresh, delicious pizzas, while The Sour Apple will be serving up sweet treats and fun, refreshing drinks!

Both trucks will be on-site from 4:00–7:00 PM, so bring your appetite and enjoy some amazing local favorites while you celebrate!

Live bands:

Ovation Music presents: 5guys9eyes and The Fates!

Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and come celebrate with us!

More information HERE.

Botero Carts sells new and used golf carts and offers both wholesale and retail nationwide.

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