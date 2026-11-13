The Rose Mont Christmas Market takes place Saturday, November 14th from 2pm – 8pm at the historic Rose Mont (810 S Water Ave, Gallatin, TN, United States, Tennessee 37066). More Hometown Holidays

Stroll through the Christmas Market featuring local artisans and makers offering handmade goods, unique treasures, and gifts for everyone on your list. Enjoy live music, Christmas carolers, festive treats, and a little holiday magic throughout the evening. Santa may even make an appearance!

The Rose Mont Christmas Market is part of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Tinsel & Treasures Shop Local event, making it a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying the season with family and friends.

More information HERE.

Click for More Events

The post Festive Fun, Live Music & Holiday Shopping at Rose Mont Christmas Market appeared first on Sumner County Source.