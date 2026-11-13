A 43-year-old man was arrested in Hendersonville on Thursday, November 12, on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child.

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Jesse Owen Shipley faces the following charges:

– One count of continuous sexual abuse of a child

– Six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure

– Six counts of aggravated statutory rape

– Five counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means

– Four counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means

– One count of sexual exploitation of a minor

– One count of official misconduct

The Hendersonville Police Department said the case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hendersonville police at (615) 822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.

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