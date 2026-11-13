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Hendersonville Man Arrested on Multiple Child Sexual Abuse, Exploitation Charges
By Morgan Mitchell,10 days ago
A 43-year-old man was arrested in Hendersonville on Thursday, November 12, on multiple charges involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child.
Jesse Owen Shipley faces the following charges:
– One count of continuous sexual abuse of a child
– Six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure
– Six counts of aggravated statutory rape
– Five counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means
– Four counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means
– One count of sexual exploitation of a minor
– One count of official misconduct
The Hendersonville Police Department said the case remains under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hendersonville police at (615) 822-1111 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.
The post Hendersonville Man Arrested on Multiple Child Sexual Abuse, Exploitation Charges appeared first on Sumner County Source.