Tony Allan Rawdon, 81, of Baxter, Tennessee, and formerly of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Bailey Manor of Cookeville, Tennessee, surrounded by his family.

Tony was born on Saturday, November 18, 1944, in Laredo, Texas. Tony was the son of James Rawdon and Ruthie Lee (Worrell) Rawdon. He spent most of his life in West and Middle Tennessee. He was a hardworking man who was a strong Christian example and foundation for his family.

Tony graduated from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and later attended the University of Tennessee at Martin, where he met his wife, Patricia. Throughout his career, he worked as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic and Operating Engineer. He worked on building pipelines in Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, and Wyoming. Later, he worked in Powerline Construction for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) until his retirement.

A faithful Christian, Tony was a longtime member of the Hartsville Pike Church of Christ in Gallatin, Tennessee. He had a love for God’s Word and a vast understanding of the Bible. Tony also participated in several mission trips to help people in need and construct worship facilities.

Tony was an avid reader who especially enjoyed Western and Science Fiction novels. He enjoyed traveling and took several motorcycle trips out west to Colorado and Wyoming. He enjoyed learning and sharing his knowledge with his family. His love of learning remained with him throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mona Patricia (Tanner) Rawdon; his daughter, Ramona Ruth (Rawdon) Mayfield, and her sons, Tanner Hayes Mayfield and wife, Caroline, and Naylor Allan Mayfield; his son, Michael Allan Rawdon and wife, Pamela, and their children, Caleb Hayes Rawdon and wife, Maylee, and Makayla Ruth Rawdon.

He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Emmett Mayfield, Theodore (“Teddy”) Mayfield, Archer (“Archie”) Mayfield, and Charles (“Charlie”) Mayfield.

Tony is also survived by his sister, June Rawdon Bryngelson, and her husband, Jay; his niece, Ginger Bryngelson Davis, and her husband, Jeremy; and his great-niece, Willow Davis.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents.

Tony will be remembered for his example of his faith in God and his love for his family. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 16, 2026, at 1:00 pm at the Obion County Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow the service.

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This obituary was published by Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

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