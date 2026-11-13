At 1:51 PM in Sumner County, the temperature is 45°F with an 8.2 mph wind. Conditions are currently overcast, with no precipitation reported.

Today’s high reached 45.5°F, while the low was 34.7°F. Winds could gust up to 9.2 mph throughout the day, with a slight chance of precipitation at 1%, although no rainfall has been recorded. As we move into this evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 35.6°F, with winds diminishing slightly to around 6.1 mph. The overcast conditions will continue through the night.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Sumner County.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Friday 46°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 31°F Clear sky Sunday 54°F 32°F Overcast Monday 56°F 39°F Clear sky Tuesday 59°F 41°F Clear sky Wednesday 63°F 45°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 48°F Overcast

High 46°F Low 35°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:39pm

The post 11/13/26: Overcast with a High of 45 and Low of 35, Winds up to 9; Light Precip Chance Late, Currently 1:51 PM appeared first on Sumner County Source.