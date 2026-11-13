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11/13/26: Overcast with a High of 45 and Low of 35, Winds up to 9; Light Precip Chance Late, Currently 1:51 PM
By Source Staff,10 days ago
At 1:51 PM in Sumner County, the temperature is 45°F with an 8.2 mph wind. Conditions are currently overcast, with no precipitation reported.
Today’s high reached 45.5°F, while the low was 34.7°F. Winds could gust up to 9.2 mph throughout the day, with a slight chance of precipitation at 1%, although no rainfall has been recorded. As we move into this evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 35.6°F, with winds diminishing slightly to around 6.1 mph. The overcast conditions will continue through the night.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for Sumner County.
Today's DetailsHigh 46°F Low 35°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:39pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|46°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|31°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|59°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|63°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|64°F
|48°F
|Overcast
The post 11/13/26: Overcast with a High of 45 and Low of 35, Winds up to 9; Light Precip Chance Late, Currently 1:51 PM appeared first on Sumner County Source.