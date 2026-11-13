“Oh, the places you’ll go!” It’s time for the middle-grade enrichment program at Sumner County Theater Company as they present Suessical, Jr. on Saturday, November 14th & Sunday, November 15th, 2026 at Centerstage Performing Arts Academy (250 Hancock St, Gallatin, TN 37066)

Students in 3rd through 8th grades will perform a story from the magical world of Dr. Seuss!

Showtimes are Saturday, November 14 at 2pm 7 6pm and Sunday, November 15 at 2pm & 6pm.

Purchase tickets here.

More information HERE.

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