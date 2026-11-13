Sandra Kay Sneed, of Cross Plains, Tn, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Mrs. Sneed was born November 23, 1959 to the late Thurman Creasy Harper and Mattie Sue Redferrin Harper in Portland, Tn.

Mrs. Sneed is survived by her son, Ricky(Amy) Sneed; grandchildren, Drake(Kaitlyn) Sneed, Mollee(Drake) Alsup, Cailey(Damian) Luna, Dalton Walker, and Mollie Johnson; great grandchildren, Khalid Beckner and Waylon Sneed.

Funeral service for Mrs. Sneed will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. at Wilkinson Wiseman Funeral Home with Bro. David Harper officiating with visitation on Sunday, November 15, 2026 from 3 until 6 p.m. and on Monday, November 16, 2026 from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. funeral time.

Following the funeral service internment will be in Restlawn Memory Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Hannah, Clay Thomerson, Brad Sneed, Drake Alsup, Dalton Walker and Damian Luna.

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This obituary was published by Wilkinson Wiseman Funeral Home.

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