Sumner County is set to gain a new manufacturing operation as Taiwan-based Acumen prepares to bring its toothbrush and oral care product business to Gallatin.

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The company announced plans November 12 to invest $20.2 million in a 90,000-square-foot facility, marking its first manufacturing location in the United States. The project will start with 50 new jobs, with the company expecting to expand its workforce by hundreds more as production increases.

The new plant will make American-made toothbrushes and other oral care products for consumers in the United States. Acumen also plans to ship products from Gallatin to customers throughout North, Central and South America. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Founded in Taiwan in 1976, the company manufactures toothbrushes and oral care products and has built automated production lines in Taiwan, China and Vietnam. It also designs and builds its own manufacturing equipment and molds, with the ability to produce up to 500 million toothbrushes annually.

“As Acumen celebrates its 50th anniversary, choosing Sumner County for our first U.S. manufacturing facility marks a defining milestone in our history,” Acumen Chairman David Huang said. “Our meetings with them in Taiwan gave us a clear understanding of, and strong confidence in, Tennessee’s outstanding investment environment, which accelerated our decision to invest in Tennessee.”

Huang said the company’s long-term goal is to make the Tennessee facility the world’s largest and most important manufacturing center for toothbrushes and oral care products.

State officials said nine Taiwanese companies already operate in Tennessee, employing more than 1,100 people and representing nearly $160 million in investments.

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