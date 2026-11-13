Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!

Simple Steps to Sketch Birds

Saturday, November 14

10:30am – 11:30am

Wild Birds Unlimited

1050 Glenbrook Way, Suite 300, Hendersonville

Local authors and birding enthusiasts John and Jamie Sherlock will be at Wild Birds Unlimited this weekend for a special event on how to sketch birds. Their step-by-step guide to sketching birds lets even the least-artistic person learn how to draw their favorite feathered friends.

Follow a brief drawing tutorial, play a game, and have your book signed.

A Very Merry Market in the Park

November 13, 4pm – 8pm

November 14, 9am – 3pm

Triple Creek Park

1333 Touchdown Drive, Gallatin

Kick off the holiday shopping season at Triple Creek Park in Gallatin.

Shop under the twinkling lights and enjoy a magical Friday night in the park and then on Saturday, shop all day and bring the kiddos for a special visit from Santa!

Bring your family, grab your friends, come hungry, and get a head start on that Christmas list while supporting small businesses.

Gallatin Comic Con

Sunday, November 15

10am – 4pm

Gallatin Civic Center

210 Albert Gallatin Ave, Gallatin

Join Middle Tennessee’s newest Comic Con experience featuring John Schneider, a Sons of Anarchy reunion, anime favorites, artists, cosplay, vendors, and family fun.

Get ready for one unforgettable weekend where pop culture, fandom, and legendary guests come together in Middle Tennessee!

Gallatin Comic Con 2026 is bringing an incredible lineup of celebrity appearances, a rare Sons of Anarchy reunion, anime favorites, comic creators, cosplay, vendors, collectibles, and family-friendly fun.

FEATURED GUESTS:

John Schneider

Television icon, musician, filmmaker, and the legendary Bo Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard. Plus, see the iconic General Lee in person.

Sons of Anarchy Reunion

Meet Mark Boone Junior, Kim Coates, and Tommy Flanagan for a rare Tennessee reunion experience.

Jennifer Cihi

The original English singing voice of Sailor Moon joins Gallatin Comic Con for an anime experience fans of all ages will love.

Comic Creators & Artists

Meet Greg Land, Lary Stucker, Jay Leisten, Billy Martinez, and Johnathon Schaech throughout the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Professional Photo Opportunities

Celebrity Autographs

Selfies & Meet-and-Greets

Cosplay

Vendors & Collectibles

Artist Alley

Family-Friendly Entertainment

Purchase tickets here.

Rose Mont Christmas Market

Saturday, November 14

2pm – 8pm

Historic Rose Mont

810 S Water Ave, Gallatin

Head to Historic Rose Mont for a festive afternoon and evening of holiday shopping, music, and Christmas cheer!

From 2–8 PM on November 14th, stroll through the Christmas Market featuring local artisans and makers offering handmade goods, unique treasures, and gifts for everyone on your list. Enjoy live music, Christmas carolers, festive treats, and a little holiday magic throughout the evening. Santa may even make an appearance!

The Rose Mont Christmas Market is part of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Tinsel & Treasures Shop Local event, making it a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying the season with family and friends.

High School Football

High school football playoffs are underway. Here is look at the Sumner County games.

Memphis Central at Beech

Station Camp at Munford

The post Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Sumner County Source.