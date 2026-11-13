Mrs. Virginia Lyles, age 81, of Westmoreland, TN passed away on November 11, 2026. She was born in Gallatin, TN to the late Johnny and Lucille Hopkins.

Mrs. Virginia is survived by her sons, Kenneth Daniels and Jimmy Daniels; as well as several Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Earl Daniels and Danny Lyles; and her sons, Michael Daniels and Harold Lyles.

The graveside service for Mrs. Virginia Lyles will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Bro. Matt Boren officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to help with the funeral expenses. These can be made by calling or coming by the office of Woodard Funeral Home.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodard Funeral Home.

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