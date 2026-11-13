Current conditions in Sumner County at 5:50 AM show a temperature of 35.6°F, with a light wind from the northeast at 5.3 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 46.2°F with a low of 35.1°F. Winds may pick up throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 1%, and no rainfall is expected. This evening, the temperature will drop to a low of 39.4°F, with overcast skies prevailing and wind speeds up to 9.6 mph.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable as we move into tonight.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Friday 46°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 38°F Overcast Monday 56°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 45°F Clear sky Thursday 58°F 53°F Drizzle: light

High 46°F Low 35°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 1.7 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:21am Sunset 4:39pm

The post 11/13/26: Clear Skies and 35.6, High 46.2, Low 35.1, Winds Up to 11.6, Tonight Low 39.4 with Chances of Overcast appeared first on Sumner County Source.