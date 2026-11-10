B-Dubs Adds Pickle Sauce Wings and a $6 Pickle Margarita

Buffalo Wild Wings is rolling out a limited-time Pickle Menu on Nov. 10, just ahead of National Pickle Day on Nov. 14. The dill-themed lineup includes a new Pickle Sauce for wings, a $6 Pickle Margarita and hand-battered pickle chips. More Eat & Drink News

New Pickle Sauce Headlines the Lineup

The centerpiece of the menu is Pickle Sauce, a new glaze with a tangy dill pickle flavor. It can be tossed on both boneless and traditional bone-in wings. The sauce is the latest addition to the chain’s rotation of limited-time flavors.

What’s on the Buffalo Wild Wings Pickle Menu

The full Pickle Menu includes three items:

Pickle Sauce wings, available boneless or bone-in

Pickle Margarita for $6, made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, pickle juice and lime sour, topped with pickles and served with a Tajín rim

Dill pickle chips, hand-battered, fried and dusted with chipotle BBQ seasoning

$17.99 Pickle Sauce Bundle Available Online

B-Dubs is also offering a $17.99 bundle that is available only through the B-Dubs app and website. The bundle includes 20 boneless or bone-in wings tossed in Pickle Sauce, a large order of fries, and four dips.

When the Pickle Menu Is Available

The Pickle Menu launches Tuesday, Nov. 10, and runs for a limited time. The timing lines up with National Pickle Day, which falls on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. The menu is offered only at participating restaurants so availability may vary by location.

To find the nearest Buffalo Wild Wings, visit BuffaloWildWings.com/locations.

Source: Buffalo Wild Wings

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