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Sumner County

11/9/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures With High of 67 and Low of 38, Winds 5 mph Max, No Precipitation Expected

By Source Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvokU_1Gv2df3a00

Currently in Sumner County at 1:51 PM, the temperature is 65.7°F with a light wind from the east at 2.9 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

This afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66.7°F, while the low for the day will drop to 37°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 5.2 mph and no chance of precipitation. For tonight, the low is forecasted at 47.7°F, with winds diminishing to a maximum of 4 mph. Clear skies are anticipated to continue through the evening.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts in the area at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable as we move into tonight and tomorrow.

Today's Details

High 67°F Low 37°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 54% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:17am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

DayHighLowConditions
Monday67°F37°FOvercast
Tuesday68°F40°FFog
Wednesday66°F40°FDrizzle: dense
Thursday56°F42°FDrizzle: light
Friday49°F39°FOvercast
Saturday50°F36°FMainly clear
Sunday52°F37°FOvercast

The post 11/9/26: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures With High of 67 and Low of 38, Winds 5 mph Max, No Precipitation Expected appeared first on Sumner County Source.

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