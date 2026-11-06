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Sumner County

11/5/26: Clear Evening Skies with a High of 69 and Low of 47; Current Temp 61, Light Winds at 3.8 mph

By Source Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFo1s_1GoMBt5g00

At 7:00 PM in Sumner County, the temperature is currently 61°F with a light wind from the east at 3.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.4°F and the low dipped to 47.3°F. The wind was slightly stronger earlier, reaching up to 5.7 mph. Tonight, the low is expected to settle at 58.1°F, with winds remaining light at up to 3.8 mph. Conditions will continue to stay clear through the evening.

Looking ahead, there is a 0% chance of precipitation tonight, maintaining the dry conditions seen throughout the day. No official weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details

High 69°F Low 47°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

DayHighLowConditions
Thursday69°F47°FOvercast
Friday57°F41°FOvercast
Saturday56°F39°FOvercast
Sunday62°F43°FOvercast
Monday65°F46°FClear sky
Tuesday66°F49°FOvercast
Wednesday65°F50°FOvercast

The post 11/5/26: Clear Evening Skies with a High of 69 and Low of 47; Current Temp 61, Light Winds at 3.8 mph appeared first on Sumner County Source.

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