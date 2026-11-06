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11/5/26: Clear Evening Skies with a High of 69 and Low of 47; Current Temp 61, Light Winds at 3.8 mph
By Source Staff,8 days ago
At 7:00 PM in Sumner County, the temperature is currently 61°F with a light wind from the east at 3.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 69.4°F and the low dipped to 47.3°F. The wind was slightly stronger earlier, reaching up to 5.7 mph. Tonight, the low is expected to settle at 58.1°F, with winds remaining light at up to 3.8 mph. Conditions will continue to stay clear through the evening.
Looking ahead, there is a 0% chance of precipitation tonight, maintaining the dry conditions seen throughout the day. No official weather warnings are currently in effect.
Today's DetailsHigh 69°F Low 47°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|69°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|57°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|56°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|62°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|46°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|65°F
|50°F
|Overcast
The post 11/5/26: Clear Evening Skies with a High of 69 and Low of 47; Current Temp 61, Light Winds at 3.8 mph appeared first on Sumner County Source.