At 7:00 PM in Sumner County, the temperature is currently 61°F with a light wind from the east at 3.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation today, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.4°F and the low dipped to 47.3°F. The wind was slightly stronger earlier, reaching up to 5.7 mph. Tonight, the low is expected to settle at 58.1°F, with winds remaining light at up to 3.8 mph. Conditions will continue to stay clear through the evening.

Looking ahead, there is a 0% chance of precipitation tonight, maintaining the dry conditions seen throughout the day. No official weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 69°F 47°F Overcast Friday 57°F 41°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 39°F Overcast Sunday 62°F 43°F Overcast Monday 65°F 46°F Clear sky Tuesday 66°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 50°F Overcast

High 69°F Low 47°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:46pm

The post 11/5/26: Clear Evening Skies with a High of 69 and Low of 47; Current Temp 61, Light Winds at 3.8 mph appeared first on Sumner County Source.