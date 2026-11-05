Currently in Sumner County, the temperature is 66.2°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high reached 66.2°F, while the low was 47.3°F. Winds are expected to remain light, peaking at around 5.7 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.9°F, with continued overcast skies and light winds up to 4.5 mph.

No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions Thursday 66°F 47°F Overcast Friday 56°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 56°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 61°F 43°F Overcast Monday 66°F 46°F Overcast Tuesday 57°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 50°F Overcast

High 66°F Low 47°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:46pm

The post 11/5/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 66, Low of 47; Wind Calm with No Precipitation Expected appeared first on Sumner County Source.