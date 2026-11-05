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Sumner County
11/5/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 66, Low of 47; Wind Calm with No Precipitation Expected
By Source Staff,6 days ago
Currently in Sumner County, the temperature is 66.2°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s high reached 66.2°F, while the low was 47.3°F. Winds are expected to remain light, peaking at around 5.7 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.9°F, with continued overcast skies and light winds up to 4.5 mph.
No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time.
Today's DetailsHigh 66°F Low 47°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:46pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|66°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|56°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|61°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|57°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|50°F
|Overcast
The post 11/5/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 66, Low of 47; Wind Calm with No Precipitation Expected appeared first on Sumner County Source.