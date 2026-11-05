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Sumner County

11/5/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 66, Low of 47; Wind Calm with No Precipitation Expected

By Source Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sV3d1_1GnqYwrb00

Currently in Sumner County, the temperature is 66.2°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.2 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s high reached 66.2°F, while the low was 47.3°F. Winds are expected to remain light, peaking at around 5.7 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.9°F, with continued overcast skies and light winds up to 4.5 mph.

No official weather warnings or alerts are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High 66°F Low 47°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

DayHighLowConditions
Thursday66°F47°FOvercast
Friday56°F44°FOvercast
Saturday56°F42°FOvercast
Sunday61°F43°FOvercast
Monday66°F46°FOvercast
Tuesday57°F51°FOvercast
Wednesday68°F50°FOvercast

The post 11/5/26: Overcast Conditions and High of 66, Low of 47; Wind Calm with No Precipitation Expected appeared first on Sumner County Source.

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