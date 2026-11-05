OBITUARY: Linda Earlene Halliburton

In Celebration of the Homecoming of

Linda Earlene Halliburton

Sunrise October 28th, 1942

Sunset October 30th, 2026

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2026 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at: Wilkinson-Wiseman Funeral Home, 715 S. Broadway Street, Portland, Tennessee 37148

Graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at: Internment – Old Brush Cemetery, 100 Old Brush Cemetery Road, Portland, Tennessee

Linda Earlene Halliburton was born October 28, 1942, in Sylacauga, Alabama, to the late Roy Thomas Halliburton and Sarah Paralee (Dunham) Halliburton.

Linda graduated from Ben Davis High School, Indianapolis, Indiana and continued her education at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana.

She spent several years as a dental assistant, own/operated a photo lab and transitioned to dental supply sales. Upon retirement, she moved to Cape Coral, Florida. She embraced a full life especially treasuring adventures with her family and friends. She was a great cook, loved experiencing life, food, travel, dancing, music and walking on the beach.

We are thankful to have known her and remember how she touched our lives. While we mourn her passing from us, we give thanks that there is no more pain and suffering. Her soul is now united with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her son, Jeff McCoy (Kim); grandchildren, Natasha Moore (Don), Amanda McCoy (Mario); four great-grandchildren; sister: Norma Jean Bartlow and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

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This obituary was published by Wilkinson-Wiseman Funeral Home.

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