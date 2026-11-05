OBITUARY: Tom Bowers

Tom Bowers, age 74 of Hendersonville passed away November 3, 2026.

Thomas Watson Bowers was born on February 10, 1952 in LaFayette, Georgia to the late Bill R. Bowers and the late Annie Jo Gunson Bowers. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his infant brother, Robert A. Bowers.

Tom is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Bowers; children, Hunter Bowers (Lyza), Grant Bowers (Allison), and Carly Howard (Brad); grandchildren, Drew Bowers, Rylee Bowers, Scarlett Bowers, Brant Bowers, Stella Stutz, and Evan Stutz; great-grandson, Waylon Bowers; siblings, Billie Skates (Mickey) and Jimmy Bowers (Shirley); niece and nephews, Wendy Holmes, Tracy Skates, and Jackson Bowers.

Tom was a proud 1970 graduate of LaFayette High School and a member of its Athletic Hall of Fame. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1974, where he played defensive tackle on the football team, earning the nickname “Satchel,” and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. A 1976 graduate of John A. Gupton College of Mortuary Science, Tom devoted more than 50 years to serving families as a licensed funeral director, including over 45 years in the Hendersonville community. He was a longtime member of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association, serving as president in 2001–2002.

His commitment to his community extended beyond his profession through his longtime membership in the Hendersonville Morning Rotary Club and his involvement as a member and past president of the Hendersonville Quarterback Club. He especially enjoyed coaching his sons and many other children in a variety of sports, sharing his time and love of athletics with generations of young people. An avid hunter and sportsman, Tom enjoyed duck and turkey hunting, screaming at the Tennessee Vols, and spending time on the golf course.

Most of all, Tom was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Always checking in on his people and making sure they knew he was proud of them.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. from the Chapel at First Baptist Church Hendersonville with Dr. Bruce G. Chesser officiating.

Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, November 8, 2026 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Sumner Funeral & Cremation Lakeside in Hendersonville and on Monday for one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Attn: Tom Bowers Memorial Scholarship, 1616 Church St., Nashville, TN 37203.

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This obituary was published by Sumner Funeral and Cremation Lakeside.

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