OBITUARY: Tony Green

Tony Green, age 70, of Gallatin, Tennessee, entered into his heavenly home on November 3, 2026. Tony was born on November 11, 1955 to parents, Carl Green and Frances Green.

Above all else, Tony loved his family, and they were truly at the heart of his life. In his younger years, he especially cherished the opportunity to coach his daughters’ softball teams, creating memories that would last a lifetime. Those days spent cheering them on, teaching them the game, and being there for them were moments he treasured. Tony also had a love for adventure and enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, traveling all over the country to attend conventions and enjoy the open road. A naturally handy and crafty man, Tony was always willing to lend a helping hand and enjoyed fixing, repairing, and creating things. He had a special talent for working with his hands and took pride in being able to fix just about anything. Whether through the memories he made with his family, the miles he traveled, or the many things he repaired along the way, Tony leaves behind a legacy of love, cherished memories, and a life well lived.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Green and Frances Green. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Kaye Martin. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Dennison (Chris) of Franklin, Kentucky, and Lori Chaney (Chris) of Gallatin, Tennessee; Sister, Faye O’kert (Danny) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; Brother, Rusty Green (Wanda) of Gallatin, Tennessee; Grandchildren, Caitlyn Chaney, Jackson Chaney, Lillian Dennison, and Brody Dennison. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin, 100 E. Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066. 615-452-7115. Obituary line 615-452-5900. Email: familyheritage@gmail.com. Website: familyheritageth.com

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This obituary was published by Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin.

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