OBITUARY: Syble Odell Tucker Johnson

Syble Odell Tucker Johnson, age 96 of Gallatin, passed away November 3, 2026.

Syble was born on October 12, 1930 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Sam Lee Tucker and the late Annis Ray Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gowan Johnson; her oldest son, Gowan Johnson; her daughters-in-law, Cindy Johnson and Betty Johnson; granddaughter, Andrah Dee Johnson; all 9 of her siblings and most of her friends.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark Johnson (Carol) and David Johnson; seven grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was truly loved by her family and will be missed by them, but we also celebrate her going home.

Syble was a lovely soul who was loved by many and lived a full life. She was an avid bridge player, achieving gold master status, and played tennis well into her 80’s. She loved easily and fiercely; she had a strong connection to family and did her best to instill those qualities in her sons. She loved the Lord whole heartedly and was very active at Hendersonville Church of Christ for many years.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. from the Nashville Road Church of Christ in Gallatin with Bro. Keith Parker and Bro. Andrew Spivey officiating. Interment will follow in Hendersonville Memory Gardens with Mark Johnson, David Johnson, Cody Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Caleb Johnson, and Jace Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and Friday one hour prior to the service. All visitation will take place at Nashville Road Church of Christ.

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This obituary was published by Sumner Funeral & Cremation.

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