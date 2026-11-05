Gallatin Veterans Day Parade – Route Information, Road Closures

The John T. Alexander American Legion Post 17 will host a Veterans Day parade in Gallatin on Saturday, November 7th. Click for More Events

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, with lineup at 9:30 a.m. The parade will exit the high school stadium parking (220 Doug Suddath Dr) lot via Hawkins Drive, turning left onto East Main Street. It will proceed down East Main toward West Main, then left on Hwy 31 and travel toward Oscar Smith Drive. The parade will conclude at GHS parking lot (700 Dan P. Herron Dr).

Drivers should expect road closures along the route and plan alternate routes. Organizers are thanking the public for their cooperation.

Groups or individuals who want to take part can contact Gary Wallin at 615-955-4737 or Sharan Miles at 615-388-8354.

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