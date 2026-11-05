Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Food & Drink

Scooter’s Coffee Gives Veterans a Free Drink on Veterans Day

By Michael Carpenter,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHvtV_1Gn9yI9V00

Scooter’s Coffee will give veterans and active-duty military members a free medium drink on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The offer is a thank-you for their service and runs all day at more than 930 Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

Any Medium Drink on the Menu Qualifies

The deal covers any beverage on the Scooter’s Coffee menu in a medium size, from regular favorites to the drinks on the new limited-time “Merry Mayhem!” holiday menu. Holiday options include:

  • Colada Craze Red Bull Infusion
  • Butterscotch Caramelicious
  • Santa’s Cookie Latte

How to Redeem the Scooter’s Coffee Veterans Day Deal

A few rules apply to the offer:

  • Show a valid Military ID when ordering.
  • Order in-store; the offer does not apply to third-party delivery or mobile order-ahead.
  • Limit one free medium drink per guest, available on Nov. 11 only.

Source: Scooter’s Coffee

The post Scooter’s Coffee Gives Veterans a Free Drink on Veterans Day appeared first on Sumner County Source.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments