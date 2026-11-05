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Food & Drink
Scooter’s Coffee Gives Veterans a Free Drink on Veterans Day
By Michael Carpenter,3 days ago
Scooter’s Coffee will give veterans and active-duty military members a free medium drink on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The offer is a thank-you for their service and runs all day at more than 930 Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News
Any Medium Drink on the Menu Qualifies
The deal covers any beverage on the Scooter’s Coffee menu in a medium size, from regular favorites to the drinks on the new limited-time “Merry Mayhem!” holiday menu. Holiday options include:
- Colada Craze Red Bull Infusion
- Butterscotch Caramelicious
- Santa’s Cookie Latte
How to Redeem the Scooter’s Coffee Veterans Day Deal
A few rules apply to the offer:
- Show a valid Military ID when ordering.
- Order in-store; the offer does not apply to third-party delivery or mobile order-ahead.
- Limit one free medium drink per guest, available on Nov. 11 only.
The post Scooter’s Coffee Gives Veterans a Free Drink on Veterans Day appeared first on Sumner County Source.