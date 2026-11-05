OBITUARY: Ronald L. Hostettler

Ronald L. Hostettler (“Ron”), 77 of Hendersonville, TN passed away on Friday, October 30, 2026, after a long battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Frontotemporal Dementia.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, James Hostettler and Edith Hayslip, and was born on August 26, 1949, in Mansfield, Ohio. Ron attended Ohio State University 1969-72 and developed a love for golf in his teen years. Through determination and hard work, he eventually competed with a ‘1’ handicap.

In 1974 he moved to South Hadley, Massachusetts by corporate transfer with Tappan Appliances where he met his future bride, Linda Hostettler, marrying in January 1975 in a quaint congregational church on the side of the mountain in Wilbraham, Massachusetts. Later that year in October they were transferred to Nashville, Tennessee where he opened and managed Tappan’s regional distribution center eventually adding a truck fleet. In 1996, he left Tappan to help grow and manage operations at a new corporation, Creditek. Ron retired from Creditek as VP of Operations after 17 years building the regional office to the top producer in the country and managing as many as 250 staff on location all across the country. Ron transitioned his career talents helping his son-in-law’s industrial electrical business for large farms in West Tennessee for five years. He later accepted an electrician’s position at Wheeler, Inc. and finally permanently retired in June 2025.

Throughout his life, Ron served as deacon and elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville as well as Sunday School teacher, and dedicated servant on several committees including personnel and property. He was very devoted as a volunteer for Hendersonville’s recreational soccer organization serving as referee for 18 years. Ron and Linda joined Second Presbyterian Church in Nashville in 2008 continuing his commitment in service.

Ron is survived by his wife Linda, their son Mark of Hendersonville, TN (Amy), Wendy Overcast (Michael) of Lexington, TN, and daughter Jaime of Nolensville, TN, and three grandchildren, Abigail, Zoie, and Lucas, all of whom made Ron very proud and brought much joy into his life. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Hostettler (Karen) of Columbus, Ohio, and 5 nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will take place on Friday, November 6th from 3 to 6 pm at Sumner Funeral & Cremation Lakeside, 104 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075. A reception visitation will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 3511 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN, on Saturday, November 7 at 4 pm, to be followed by a memorial service in celebration of Ron’s life. Ron’s final resting place will be in the columbarium at Second Presbyterian Church. Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 3511 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215.

Saturday’s 5:00 p.m. memorial service can be viewed live on YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/@secondpresbyterianchurchna3292.

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This obituary was published by Sumner Funeral and Cremation Lakeside.

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