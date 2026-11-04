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Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Round 1
By Andrea Hinds,2 days ago
High school football playoffs begin this Friday in Middle Tennessee. On Friday, November 6, high school football teams across Middle Tennessee take the field with their seasons on the line, and every game could be the last of the year. From Cannon County to Williamson County, the slate includes Franklin at Antioch, Cane Ridge at Ravenwood, Gallatin at Smyrna, Hendersonville at Nolensville, and Father Ryan at McCallie. Below is the full Friday schedule for our Source counties.
Get the latest scores on game nights with our Live Scoreboard.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday, November 6
Cannon County
York Institute at Cannon Co.
Cheatham County
Cheatham Co at WH Heritage
Davidson County
Mt. Pleasant at East Nashville
Waverly at Whites Creek
Stratford at Fairview
Montgomery Central at Pearl Cohn
Hillsboro at Beech
James Lawson at Station Camp
Franklin at Antioch
Cane Ridge at Ravenwood
Ezell Harding at Jackson Christian
DCA at Providence Christian
Davidson Academy at Lausanne
Lakeway Christian at Goodpasture
Boyd Buchanon at FRA
CPA at Christian Brothers
MUS at MBA
Father Ryan at McCallie
Dickson County
Creek Wood at Springfield
Dickson Co at Munford
Maury County
Mt. Pleasant at East Nashville
Liberty Creek at Spring Hill
Soddy Daisy at Columbia
Robertson County
Robertson Innovation at Whitwell
Sale Creek at Jo Byrns
Summertown at East Robertson
Cheatham Co at WH Heritage
Creek Wood at Springfield
Rutherford County
Eagleville at Perry Co.
Gallatin at Smyrna
Oakland at Lebanon
Cookeville at Riverdale
Blackman at Green Hill
DCA at Providence Christian
Sumner County
Westmoreland at Stewart Co.
White House at Marshall Co.
Liberty Creek at Spring Hill
Portland at Page
Hillsboro at Beech
Hendersonville at Nolensville
James Lawson at Station Camp
Gallatin at Smyrna
JPII at CAK
Williamson County
Stratford at Fairview
Liberty Creek at Spring Hill
Portland at Page
Hendersonville at Nolensville
Franklin at Antioch
Cane Ridge at Ravenwood
Independence at Clarksville
Rossview at Brentwood
Franklin Christian at Friendship Christian
Grace Christian Academy at ECS
Knoxville Webb at BGA
Boyd Buchanon at FRA
CPA at Christian Brothers
Father Ryan at McCallie
Wilson County
Watertown at Tyner
Oakland at Lebanon
Blackman at Green Hill
Franklin Christian at Friendship Christian
The following schools have BYE week this week:
Nashville Christian
MTCS
Lipscomb Academy
Ensworth
Brentwood Academy
The post Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Round 1 appeared first on Sumner County Source.