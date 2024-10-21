Music City Multi Con Returns November 8-10

Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate celebration of gaming, comics, cosplay, and pop culture at the Music City Multi Con, set to take place from November 8-10.

Happening at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon, this three-day extravaganza promises to be a haven for fans of all ages. This year, the convention promises an exciting lineup for fans of all ages, featuring over 100 arcade and pinball machines and more than 100 video game consoles, ranging from classic systems like the Atari 2600 to modern favorites such as the Nintendo Switch. Highlighting the event will be the largest Pinball tournament in the state, drawing competitive players from across the region.

Attendees can also look forward to a variety of activities, including tabletop gaming, a thrilling Cosplay Competition with cash prizes, and a fun-filled Kids Costume Contest. Special guests will host presentations and panels throughout the weekend, providing insight and entertainment for fans.

A large vendor room will feature games, toys, and all the geeky merchandise attendees could desire, while on-site food vendors ensure that no one has to miss out on the action.

Additionally, those looking to contribute to the event’s success are encouraged to volunteer. Individuals who commit to 4 or more hours of service will receive a free weekend pass and t-shirt, with volunteers required to be 16 years or older.

Tickets for Music City Multi Con are available online and at the door, with a Discounted 3-Day Weekend Pass highly recommended for those wanting to fully immerse themselves in the event. Family-friendly pricing is offered, with discounted tickets for kids, making it an affordable outing for all.

For more information, visit here .

