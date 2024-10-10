Open in App
    Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

    By Andrea Hinds,

    2 days ago

    Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!

    Hocus Pocus at The Palace Theater

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAped_0w1iLoyk00
    Photo from Facebook Event

    Sunday, October 13, 2pm
    The Palace Theater
    146 N Water Ave, Gallatin

    See this Halloween classic on the big screen! Each ticket includes a small popcorn.

    Gallatin Ghost Walk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsrE7_0w1iLoyk00
    Stock Photo

    Friday, October 11, 7pm – 9pm
    City Hall Parking Lot
    694 Anthony St, Gallatin

    One of the South’s oldest and most entertaining ghost tours, 20 Years Strong! October 11, 19, 25, 26, 31 and Nov 2.

    Reserve your spot by calling 615-512-5299.

    Community Fall Festival & Block Party

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpIgS_0w1iLoyk00
    Photo from Facebook Event

    Saturday, October 12, 11am – 2pm
    Hendersonville Free Will Baptist Church
    179 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville

    Bring the family and enjoy this free event! Free hot dogs, inflatables, face painting, games, candy, and a cake walk!

    ArtOberfest

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PV4Ur_0w1iLoyk00
    Photo from Facebook Event

    Sunday, October 13, 11am – 6pm
    Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center
    1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville

    One of Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center’s most popular events, Artoberfest offers arts and crafts for the kids, authentic German food, beer for adults, and great music for everyone!

    Highlights include the Kids Arts and Crafts Pavilion, where children can engage in such fun activities as pumpkin painting, complimentary face painting and more. A storyteller will add to the overall festivities.

    Musical highlights will include performances by Polkawagen and Nashville Opera on Wheels. Visitors will find for purchase plenty of delicious brats, dogs, burgers, veggie dogs, and lemonade from Cali Dogs and traditional German Fare in the MACC’s German Food Tent as well as tasty pizza from MAG MILE.

    Nashville’s Marble Fox Brewing Company will provide local delicious beer and the grounds will be packed with artisan vendors and more!

    Wicked Witches at Painting With a Twist

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Moygw_0w1iLoyk00
    Photo from Facebook Event

    Sunday, October 13, 1pm – 3pm
    Painting With a Twist
    206 Indian Lake Blvd #6, Hendersonville

    Calling all fans of Wicked and art enthusiasts alike! Check out this enchanting painting workshop that celebrates the beloved witches of Oz—Elphaba and Glinda!

    Immerse yourself in the magic of the Emerald City as you are guided step-by-step in painting these iconic characters from the hit musical. Whether you’re team Elphaba or Glinda, or simply a fan of their captivating story, this event promises a night of creativity and fun.

    Sip on delightful cocktails or your favorite wine (BYOB) while you channel your inner artist and bring these spellbinding witches to life on canvas. This is the perfect opportunity to indulge your love for Wicked, enjoy some artistic expression, and connect with fellow fans.

    Reserve your spot here .

    The post Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Sumner County Source .

