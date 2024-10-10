Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!

Hocus Pocus at The Palace Theater

Sunday, October 13, 2pm

The Palace Theater

146 N Water Ave, Gallatin

See this Halloween classic on the big screen! Each ticket includes a small popcorn.

Gallatin Ghost Walk

Friday, October 11, 7pm – 9pm

City Hall Parking Lot

694 Anthony St, Gallatin

One of the South’s oldest and most entertaining ghost tours, 20 Years Strong! October 11, 19, 25, 26, 31 and Nov 2.

Reserve your spot by calling 615-512-5299.

Community Fall Festival & Block Party

Saturday, October 12, 11am – 2pm

Hendersonville Free Will Baptist Church

179 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville

Bring the family and enjoy this free event! Free hot dogs, inflatables, face painting, games, candy, and a cake walk!

ArtOberfest

Sunday, October 13, 11am – 6pm

Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center

1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville

One of Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center’s most popular events, Artoberfest offers arts and crafts for the kids, authentic German food, beer for adults, and great music for everyone!

Highlights include the Kids Arts and Crafts Pavilion, where children can engage in such fun activities as pumpkin painting, complimentary face painting and more. A storyteller will add to the overall festivities.

Musical highlights will include performances by Polkawagen and Nashville Opera on Wheels. Visitors will find for purchase plenty of delicious brats, dogs, burgers, veggie dogs, and lemonade from Cali Dogs and traditional German Fare in the MACC’s German Food Tent as well as tasty pizza from MAG MILE.

Nashville’s Marble Fox Brewing Company will provide local delicious beer and the grounds will be packed with artisan vendors and more!

Wicked Witches at Painting With a Twist

Sunday, October 13, 1pm – 3pm

Painting With a Twist

206 Indian Lake Blvd #6, Hendersonville

Calling all fans of Wicked and art enthusiasts alike! Check out this enchanting painting workshop that celebrates the beloved witches of Oz—Elphaba and Glinda!

Immerse yourself in the magic of the Emerald City as you are guided step-by-step in painting these iconic characters from the hit musical. Whether you’re team Elphaba or Glinda, or simply a fan of their captivating story, this event promises a night of creativity and fun.

Sip on delightful cocktails or your favorite wine (BYOB) while you channel your inner artist and bring these spellbinding witches to life on canvas. This is the perfect opportunity to indulge your love for Wicked, enjoy some artistic expression, and connect with fellow fans.

Reserve your spot here .

