    OBITUARY: Marie Shannon Black

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago

    Mrs. Marie Shannon Black of Gallatin, Tennessee, age 76, passed away at her residence on October 8, 2024. Please keep the Family in your prayers.

    Upcoming Events:

    Visitation:
    OCT 15. 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (CT)
    Neuble Monument Funeral Home, LLC
    1330 Bluebird Road
    Lebanon, TN 37087
    (615) 444-3117
    neublemonumentfh@yahoo.com

    Visitation:
    OCT 16. 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (CT)
    First Baptist Church
    290 E. Winchester Street
    Gallatin, TN 37066

    Service:
    OCT 16. 12:00 PM (CT)
    First Baptist Church
    290 E. Winchester Street
    Gallatin, TN 37066

    Cemetery Details:
    Crestview Cemetery
    1623 Old Highway 109 North
    Gallatin, TN

    https://www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com

