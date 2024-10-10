Mrs. Billie Ann Carey, age 81 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed peacefully at Alive Hospice in Nashville TN on October 5, 2024.

Please pray for her loved ones as they go through this difficult time.

Arrangements are as follows: Memorial Service – Saturday, October 19, 2024 – 11:00 am at Strawther & White Funeral Home. – 150 North Blakemore Ave. – Gallatin TN 37066 https://www.strawtherfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Billie Ann Carey appeared first on Sumner County Source .