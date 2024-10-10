Open in App
    Sumner County Source

    OBITUARY: Sheila Kirkpatrick

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago

    Sheila Kirkpatrick, age 68, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

    She was born on January 22, 1956, in Gallatin, Tennessee, to her parents Harold Jr. and Virginia Troutt.

    Sheila attended Gallatin High School and was in the graduating Class of 1975. Shortly after, she was married to Tony Kirkpatrick, on June 24, 1977. Sheila turned her passion of photography into a business and had also done clerical work for Sumner County Board of Education.

    She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her beautiful smile will be missed by many, and she was truly gone too soon.

    Sheila Diann (Troutt) Kirkpatrick is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, “Tony” John Anthony Kirkpatrick Jr.; daughter, Kellye Long(Jeremy); granddaughter, Brielle Long; mother, Virginia Belle Phillips; and sister, Sharon West.

    She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Jr. Troutt; step-father, Arthur Phillips; father-in-law, John Anthony Kirkpatrick Sr.; and mother-in-law, Wilda June Kirkpatrick.

    Funeral Services will be held at Crestview Funeral Home, on Friday, October 11, 2024.

    Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Bro. Trent Burton will be officiating the funeral service in honor of Mrs. Sheila Kirkpatrick, at 2:00 P.M. Burial in Crestview Memory Gardens will immediately follow services. https://www.crestviewfh.com

    For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/

    The post OBITUARY: Sheila Kirkpatrick appeared first on Sumner County Source .

