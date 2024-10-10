Open in App
    • Sumner County Source

    OBITUARY: Flora Vazquez

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago

    Ms. Flora Vazquez, age 61, of Gallatin, Tennessee passed peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2024, with her family by her bedside.

    Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

    Arrangements are as follows: Memorial Service: Thursday, October 10, 2024; 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Strawther & White Funeral Home – 150 North Blakemore Ave. – Gallatin TN 37066 https://www.strawtherfh.com

    For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/

