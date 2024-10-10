Open in App
    OBITUARY: Linda Chastain

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago

    Linda Chastain, age 77 of Portland, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

    Mrs. Chastain was born August 15, 1947 in Gallatin to the late Russell Walton Key and Myrtle May Coats Key.

    In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Jerry Lee Chastain; four brothers; and two sisters.

    She is survived by sons, Jerry Lee Chastain, Jr. (Pamela) of Portland, Denny Joe Chastain (Kasey) of Mattoon, IL, and Mark Allen Chastain (Margie) of Cottontown; 9 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

    Funeral Service will be Friday, October 11th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday, October 11th from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at New Hope Cemetery, with Jerry Chastain, Mark Chastain, Deshane Chastain, Gabriel Chastain, Cody Chastain, and Kyle Pike serving as pallbearers.

    Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com .

    Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin, 100 E. Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066. 615-452-7115. Obituary line 615-452-5900. E-mail: familyheritagefh@gmail.com.

