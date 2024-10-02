Open in App
    • Sumner County Source

    OBITUARY: David Clint Hestand

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago

    Mr. David Clint Hestand, age 63, of Westmoreland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at his residence in Westmoreland.

    Clint was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Dorothy Hestand.

    He is survived by: his wife, Barbara Denning; his children, Houston Hestand, Jessica McFarland, Whitney (Nathan) Bryant; and his grandchildren, Ethan Bryant, Xander Bryant, Graycee Jane Bryant, Elliston McFarland, Bohen McFarland and Ellie Jo Hestand.

    Clint was born in Henderson, Kentucky, and has served in law enforcement for 30-plus years in a variety of capacities.

    He was a long-time lieutenant and K-9 handler for the Lafayette Police Department. He also was the owner and training director at Tactical Performance K-9.

    Clint was also the former chief of police and narcotics investigator at the Celina Police Department, a former drug investigator, and a former undercover agent with the 13th Drug Task Force and 15th Drug Task Force.

    In Clint’s spare time, he loved spending time with Barbara and being “Big Daddy” to all of his grandchildren. He loved spending time and training with fellow officers and had a special relationship with each handler and each canine that he trained.

    A memorial service for Clint will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Sellars Family Heritage in Westmoreland, with Junior Fields, Cody Murphy and Derrick Gann officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service time.

    In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Rosie Foundation by mailing those donations to The Rosie Foundation, P.O. Box 301, Franklin, Kentucky, 42135.

    Sellars Family Heritage is in charge of the arrangements, 615-644-2284 or www.sellarsfh.com .

    For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/

    The post OBITUARY: David Clint Hestand appeared first on Sumner County Source .

