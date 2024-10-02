Open in App
    • Sumner County Source

    OBITUARY: James Lamar Whitaker

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago

    Mr. James Lamar Whitaker transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

    He leaves a host of devoted family members and friends to cherish his memory.

    The completed obituary will be forthcoming.

    Please keep the family of Mr. James Whitaker in your thoughts and prayers.

    Public Viewing:
    1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Friday, October 4, 2024
    Johnson & Coleman Funeral Home
    723 Anthony Street
    Gallatin, Tennessee

    Visitation with the Family:
    11:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    Saturday, October 5, 2024
    Zion Upper Room
    365 N. Blakemore Ave.
    Gallatin, Tennessee

    The Celebration of Life Service:
    12:00 p.m.
    Saturday, October 5, 2024
    Zion Upper Room
    365 N. Blakemore Ave.
    Gallatin, Tennessee

    Service of Committal and Interment:
    Sumner Memorial Gardens
    Gallatin Tennessee

