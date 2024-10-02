OBITUARY: James Lamar Whitaker

Mr. James Lamar Whitaker transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

He leaves a host of devoted family members and friends to cherish his memory.

The completed obituary will be forthcoming.

Please keep the family of Mr. James Whitaker in your thoughts and prayers.

Public Viewing:

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, October 4, 2024

Johnson & Coleman Funeral Home

723 Anthony Street

Gallatin, Tennessee

Visitation with the Family:

11:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Zion Upper Room

365 N. Blakemore Ave.

Gallatin, Tennessee

The Celebration of Life Service:

12:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Zion Upper Room

365 N. Blakemore Ave.

Gallatin, Tennessee

Service of Committal and Interment:

Sumner Memorial Gardens

Gallatin Tennessee

