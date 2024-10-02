Open in App
    • Sumner County Source

    OBITUARY: Charlie Ed Harris

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago

    Charlie Ed Harris, age 59 of Gallatin, passed away on September 25, 2024.

    He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Harris, Jr, sister, Coren Wilson, and brother Antonio Harris.

    Leaves to cherish wife Sladjana Pajdak; children, Sheikera K. Harris, Christen J. Harris, Caleb E. Harris, Luka Pajdak-Harris, and Sofija Pajdak-Harris; grandson, Harrison Williams; mother, Effie M Harris; brother Willie Clemmons (Susie), Sister Eular Winbush (James); brother, Ezekiel, sister Aretha Wilson (Lloyd); sister, Elka Muhammed; sister, Patricia Canter (Alan), and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

    Charlie was a member of the Gallatin Police Department for 27 years. Before relocating to Nashville, Charlie served four years in the United States Marine Corps and 10 years with Fulton County Juvenile Court.

    Memorial service will be at Northfield Church, 2100 Nashville Pike, Gallatin at 2 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. https://www.alexandergallatin.com

    Sumner County Source

