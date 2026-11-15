Summit’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in behavioral health and acute care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Summit Oaks Hospital / UHS

Summit Oaks Hospital / Location: Summit, NJ

Type: Per Diem (listed as Full-Time in posting, but role is per diem)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a long-standing, 126-bed behavioral health hospital known for quality care. You’ll run groups, do crisis work, and support patients and families using your LSW/LCSW/LAC/LPC/LCADC license in a flexible per diem role.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Summit, NJ

Type: Full-Time Travel Contract

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift ER RN contract caring for high-acuity patients, doing triage, meds, and coordination with the care team. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and want travel pay plus experience in a busy New Jersey emergency department.

Employer: UHS Physician Careers – Summit Oaks Hospital

Location: Summit, NJ

Type: Full-Time, Hospital Employed

Salary: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Join a 124-bed behavioral health facility with a 16-patient caseload, no required call, and extra pay for weekend call. Comes with sign-on bonus, productivity bonus, full benefits, PTO, CME, and schedule flexibility for a Board-Certified Psychiatrist.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and contact info for questions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.