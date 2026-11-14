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Summit
Sam's Delicatessen open daily in downtown Summit
13 days ago
Sam's Delicatessen Summit at 447 Springfield Avenue in The Strand is open 7 days a week, serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The shop offers made-to-order sandwiches, fresh salads, hearty breakfast options, and catering platters, and is a convenient stop after visiting the Summit Farmers Market.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Summit Downtown, Inc.
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