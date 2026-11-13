📅 Summit Council to review Carter House lease, city contracts Nov 16

The Summit Common Council will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026. The agenda is now posted on the city website.

Key items on the agenda:

A public hearing and vote on an ordinance to renew the Carter House lease with the Summit Historical Society . Patricia Meola , the society’s president, will give a report on the organization.

on an ordinance to with the . , the society’s president, will give a report on the organization. A vote to authorize the purchase of a backhoe for city use.

for city use. Consideration of a resolution to renew the city’s contract with Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services.

You can watch the meeting live on the City of Summit YouTube channel, Comcast Channel 36, or Verizon Channel 30. Replays air Thursdays and Saturdays on HTTV Comcast Channel 36 and Verizon Channel 33.

For the full agenda and details, visit cityofsummit.org/council.