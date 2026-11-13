Summit’s job scene is busy right now, especially for people who love working with customers and leading teams. Here are a couple of strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Fleet Feet

Fleet Feet Location: Summit, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the day-to-day action at a busy running specialty store, coaching sales associates and keeping the sales floor running smoothly. Good fit if you have retail management experience, love helping customers in person, and don’t mind evenings/weekends.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: CSL Seqirus (listed via BioSpace )

(listed via ) Location: Summit, NJ (hybrid: mix of onsite and remote)

(hybrid: mix of onsite and remote) Type: Full-time

Expected base salary: $245,000 – $300,000 (plus potential incentives and equity)

Senior leadership role owning customer support strategy for CSL’s vaccine business in a highly regulated healthcare setting. Ideal if you have 10+ years in healthcare (8+ in pharma/biotech leadership), know customer experience and digital enablement, and want to drive big-picture customer operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in Summit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.