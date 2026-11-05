🏥 Summit, NJ Healthcare: Multiple Atlantic Health Openings

Summit’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and Atlantic Health Overlook Medical Center is adding several new team members. If you’re in nursing or mental health, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center

Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center Location: Summit, NJ

Type: Full-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed (will be shared per NJ Pay Transparency Act at offer stage)

Work in the PACU caring for post-anesthesia patients, monitoring vitals, giving meds, and updating care plans. Requires NJ RN license, BLS, ACLS, and 2+ years PACU experience; PALS and BSN preferred. You’ll be part of a Magnet®-recognized hospital with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition help, childcare support, and more).

Employer: Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center

Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center Location: Summit, NJ

Type: Per diem / part-time, weekdays

Hours: Pain Center open Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM

Pain Center open Salary: Not listed (shared per NJ Pay Transparency Act)

Join the Pain Management Center caring for outpatients getting nerve blocks, injections, ablations, tenotomy, stimulators, and epidural procedures. You’ll assess patients pre-, intra-, and post-procedure and monitor for safety. Needs RN license, BLS, and ability to stand in a lead apron; BSN and ACLS preferred. Same strong Atlantic Health benefits apply if you meet hours.

Employer: Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center

Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center Location: Summit, NJ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon/Wed/Thu 11 AM–7 PM ; Tue/Fri 9 AM–5 PM

Mon/Wed/Thu ; Tue/Fri Salary: Not listed (shared per NJ Pay Transparency Act)

Support pediatric patients in a behavioral health setting by helping with care coordination, safety checks, group activities, and documentation in the EMR. Bachelor’s degree required; behavioral health or direct patient care experience is a plus. You’ll sit in on treatment team meetings and help keep groups safe and calm, with access to Atlantic Health’s full Total Rewards package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting links to more roles across the Atlantic Health system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.