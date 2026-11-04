🏥 Summit, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now

Summit’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially in imaging and nursing. If you’ve got hospital or radiology experience, there are several solid options right in town.

Employer: Atlantic Health

Atlantic Health Location: Summit, NJ (Overlook Medical Center)

(Overlook Medical Center) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work under radiology leadership to perform high-quality MRI scans, manage IV contrast, and keep patients safe and calm. Great fit if you hold ARRT or ARMRIT MR certification and BLS, and want strong benefits and growth within a large, award-winning health system.

Employer: Atlantic Health

Atlantic Health Location: Summit, NJ (Overlook Medical Center)

(Overlook Medical Center) Type: Listed as Full-time , described as Per Diem

Listed as , described as Salary: Not listed

Per diem ultrasound role using GE and Siemens equipment, covering general, OB, breast, vascular, procedures and more across inpatient, outpatient, and ED. Ideal if you’re a Diagnostic Medical Sonography program grad with ARDMS (within 6 months) and can flex to varied shifts, weekends, and call.

Employer: Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center

Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center Location: Summit, NJ

Type: Per diem / Weekend nights

Salary: Not listed

Senior nursing leader on off-shifts, rounding on units, handling emergencies, staffing, and patient flow. Good match if you have a BSN, 3–5 years acute care experience (critical care/ED preferred), and want a high-impact role overseeing quality, safety, and service on nights.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Summit, NJ 07901

Type: Full-time travel contract (3x12 nights, 8 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $2,155–$2,487 gross per week

Travel OR RN assignment with night shifts and strong weekly pay at a leading local facility. Best for RNs with 2+ years recent OR experience plus BCLS, ACLS, NRP & PALS, looking to boost income and add travel work to their resume.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, unit, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.