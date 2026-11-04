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🏥 Summit, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now
Summit’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially in imaging and nursing. If you’ve got hospital or radiology experience, there are several solid options right in town.
MRI Technologist (Part Time)
- Employer: Atlantic Health
- Location: Summit, NJ (Overlook Medical Center)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work under radiology leadership to perform high-quality MRI scans, manage IV contrast, and keep patients safe and calm. Great fit if you hold ARRT or ARMRIT MR certification and BLS, and want strong benefits and growth within a large, award-winning health system.
Sonography Technologist, Per Diem, OMC
- Employer: Atlantic Health
- Location: Summit, NJ (Overlook Medical Center)
- Type: Listed as Full-time, described as Per Diem
- Salary: Not listed
Per diem ultrasound role using GE and Siemens equipment, covering general, OB, breast, vascular, procedures and more across inpatient, outpatient, and ED. Ideal if you’re a Diagnostic Medical Sonography program grad with ARDMS (within 6 months) and can flex to varied shifts, weekends, and call.
Administrative Manager – Per Diem, Weekend Nights 7p–7a
- Employer: Atlantic Health – Overlook Medical Center
- Location: Summit, NJ
- Type: Per diem / Weekend nights
- Salary: Not listed
Senior nursing leader on off-shifts, rounding on units, handling emergencies, staffing, and patient flow. Good match if you have a BSN, 3–5 years acute care experience (critical care/ED preferred), and want a high-impact role overseeing quality, safety, and service on nights.
Registered Nurse – Operating Room, Travel Contract
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Summit, NJ 07901
- Type: Full-time travel contract (3x12 nights, 8 weeks)
- Estimated Pay: $2,155–$2,487 gross per week
Travel OR RN assignment with night shifts and strong weekly pay at a leading local facility. Best for RNs with 2+ years recent OR experience plus BCLS, ACLS, NRP & PALS, looking to boost income and add travel work to their resume.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, unit, and requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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