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🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs in Summit, MS – Multiple Shifts
Summit’s poultry plants are busy and hiring across several departments right now. If you’re okay with physical work and like steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
QA Operator - 2nd Shift
- Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms
- Location: Summit, MS
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep products safe and on-spec by checking labels, packaging, and food safety steps on the line. Good fit if you have 1+ year in quality (or 6 months at Wayne) and don’t mind detailed paperwork and working in a cold, wet plant.
Forklift Operator - 3rd Shift
- Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms
- Location: Summit, MS
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Operate a forklift to set up the debone area, move product to scales and manifest, and handle rework. You’ll need to be forklift certified, able to lift up to 60 lbs, and comfortable in a cold, wet production area on nights and weekends.
Live Hanger - 1st Shift
- Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms
- Location: Summit, MS
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (about 5:00 A.M.–1:30 P.M.)
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Benefits start Day 1, on-the-job training
Very physical role hanging live chickens on moving shackles in a hot, wet, and dusty area. Good if you want day-one benefits, steady hours, and don’t mind heavy lifting and strong animal odors.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the next round of interviews.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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