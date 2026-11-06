🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs in Summit, MS – Multiple Shifts

Summit’s poultry plants are busy and hiring across several departments right now. If you’re okay with physical work and like steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Location: Summit, MS

Summit, MS Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Salary: Not listed

Help keep products safe and on-spec by checking labels, packaging, and food safety steps on the line. Good fit if you have 1+ year in quality (or 6 months at Wayne) and don’t mind detailed paperwork and working in a cold, wet plant.

Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Location: Summit, MS

Summit, MS Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, 3rd shift Salary: Not listed

Operate a forklift to set up the debone area, move product to scales and manifest, and handle rework. You’ll need to be forklift certified, able to lift up to 60 lbs, and comfortable in a cold, wet production area on nights and weekends.

Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms Location: Summit, MS

Summit, MS Type: Full-time , 1st shift (about 5:00 A.M.–1:30 P.M.)

, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Benefits start Day 1, on-the-job training

Very physical role hanging live chickens on moving shackles in a hot, wet, and dusty area. Good if you want day-one benefits, steady hours, and don’t mind heavy lifting and strong animal odors.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the next round of interviews.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.