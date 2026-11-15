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🛒 Several Summerville Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now
Summerville’s retail scene is busy and growing, with grocery and home improvement stores adding full-time staff. Good options here if you like staying active, helping customers, and working with a team.
Full Time Journeyman Meat Cutter
- Employer: Harris Teeter
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role cutting and processing a full range of meat products while helping customers at the counter. Expect steady hours on your feet in a cool environment, lifting heavy boxes and keeping the meat case looking great.
Assistant Store Manager – Charleston Region
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 975 Bacons Bridge Road Unit 117, Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead store operations, support hiring and training, and serve as Manager on Duty when needed. Good fit if you have department manager experience, strong people skills, and want a bigger leadership role in grocery retail.
Full Time Dairy Frozen Management Assistant DLT
- Employer: Harris Teeter
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help supervise up to 10 associates in the dairy/frozen department, from stocking and inventory to training and scheduling. This is a solid step up if you like cold environments, staying organized, and leading a small team.
Full Time – Loader/Cart Associate – Opening
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting rate of pay varies by experience and location
Active, outdoor-friendly job helping customers load purchases, collect carts, and keep the parking lot and store entrance safe and tidy. Great if you like moving around, using equipment, and working face-to-face with shoppers and contractors.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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