Summerville’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Five Guys

Five Guys Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + performance bonus (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), meal benefits)

Hands-on role running a high-volume Five Guys like it’s your own business. You’ll lead the team, drive sales and food quality, and keep shifts smooth during busy hours, with a clear growth path to District Manager.

Employer: Taco Boy

Taco Boy Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role at a lively taco restaurant, guiding guests through the menu and specials while keeping service upbeat and organized. Great fit if you have high-volume serving experience and want a path toward bartending.

Employer: Shimmer Nail Studio & Spa

Shimmer Nail Studio & Spa Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: $900 – $5,000 per month

Shimmer is growing and looking for licensed beauty and wellness pros who love client care. If you’re dependable, friendly, and want to build a steady book of spa clients, this could be a strong income and growth opportunity.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.