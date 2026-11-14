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🍽️ Multiple Summerville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential
Summerville’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of guests, these local spots are worth a look.
General Manager
- Employer: Five Guys
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary + performance bonus (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), meal benefits)
Hands-on role running a high-volume Five Guys like it’s your own business. You’ll lead the team, drive sales and food quality, and keep shifts smooth during busy hours, with a clear growth path to District Manager.
Server / Potential Bartender
- Employer: Taco Boy
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role at a lively taco restaurant, guiding guests through the menu and specials while keeping service upbeat and organized. Great fit if you have high-volume serving experience and want a path toward bartending.
Esthetician, Nail Technician, and Massage Therapist
- Employer: Shimmer Nail Studio & Spa
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time (in person)
- Pay: $900 – $5,000 per month
Shimmer is growing and looking for licensed beauty and wellness pros who love client care. If you’re dependable, friendly, and want to build a steady book of spa clients, this could be a strong income and growth opportunity.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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