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🚧 Summerville SC Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings
Summerville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like building, fixing, and leading crews. Here are several local roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next step.
Project Coordinator (HVAC Installation)
- Employer: Rudd Plumbing Heating Air & Electrical
- Location: Summerville, SC (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year
Locally owned shop serving the greater Charleston area for 10+ years. You’ll run the full life cycle of HVAC install jobs—scheduling crews, pulling permits, handling paperwork, and keeping customers updated. Good fit if you’re organized, like fast-paced days, and want 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.
Commercial Plumbing Superintendent III
- Employer: Corvant
- Location: Summerville, SC (travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead large commercial and industrial plumbing projects for mission-critical sites like data centers, healthcare, and manufacturing. You’ll manage field staff, safety, schedules, and quality, and act as the on-site leader. Best for someone with 5–7+ years in construction, a Master Plumber license, and strong leadership skills.
Lead Service Tech – Service (Petroleum Equipment)
- Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions
- Location: Summerville, SC (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role working on gasoline dispensers, POS systems, and fueling systems. You’ll troubleshoot, repair, install, and sometimes mentor trainees, with hours that can vary by workload. Comes with paid holidays, vacation and sick time (up to 4 weeks with tenure), 401(k) match, and health/dental/vision insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Summerville’s trades jobs move fast, and new roles pop up all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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