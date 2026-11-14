Summerville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with weekend shifts, day shifts, and supervisor roles all hiring. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these are worth a look.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Type: Internship (Weekend 1st Shift, Thu–Sun, 7:00am–6:00pm )

Internship (Weekend 1st Shift, ) Pay: Competitive pay + full health insurance, 401(k), life & disability (exact rate not listed)

Lead a warehouse team on weekend day shifts, keeping orders accurate and on time. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse experience, know SAP/WMS, and want leadership experience with a big global logistics company.

Employer: Palm Casual Patio Furniture

Location: Summerville, SC 29483 (in-person)

Summerville, SC 29483 (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour + potential tips on local deliveries

Mix of warehouse work and local furniture deliveries, with a flexible schedule and lots of time on your feet. You’ll load/unload trucks, assemble furniture, and deliver to homes and businesses—must be able to lift heavy items and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: UPS (Fortune Global 500)

(Fortune Global 500) Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Type: Permanent, part-time preload supervisor (flexible shift hours, up to 5 days/week)

Permanent, (flexible shift hours, up to 5 days/week) Pay: Not listed

Oversee a preload team in a fast-paced warehouse setting, focusing on safety, productivity, and training. Great if you want leadership experience with a major carrier and can lift up to 70 lbs and work flexible early shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—logistics experience stacks up fast and opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.