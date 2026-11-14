Summerville neighbors are giving away a few handy freebies this week, from garden supplies to seating for your home.

Item: 5" garden edging

Description:

Condition: New

Free garden edging, great for flower beds or landscaping borders.

Pickup only.

Location: Cresswind Summerville, Summerville, SC

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Chair / recliner

Description:

Condition: Used – Good

Free chair; recliner mechanism is currently broken but could probably be fixed.

Good option if you’re handy or just need a basic seat.

Location: Summerville, SC

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Kids chairs

Description:

Condition: Used – Good

Free seating sized for children; exact style not listed.

Nice for a playroom, kids’ bedroom, or reading corner.

Location: Summerville, SC

Source: Facebook Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Summerville, try to message the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.