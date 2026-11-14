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🎁 Free Items Available Near Summerville — Don’t Miss Out
Summerville neighbors are giving away a few handy freebies this week, from garden supplies to seating for your home.
5” Garden Edging Free
Item: 5" garden edging
Description:
- Condition: New
- Free garden edging, great for flower beds or landscaping borders.
- Pickup only.
Location: Cresswind Summerville, Summerville, SC
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Chair - free
Item: Chair / recliner
Description:
- Condition: Used – Good
- Free chair; recliner mechanism is currently broken but could probably be fixed.
- Good option if you’re handy or just need a basic seat.
Location: Summerville, SC
Source: Facebook Marketplace
FREE kids chairs
Item: Kids chairs
Description:
- Condition: Used – Good
- Free seating sized for children; exact style not listed.
- Nice for a playroom, kids’ bedroom, or reading corner.
Location: Summerville, SC
Source: Facebook Marketplace
If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Summerville, try to message the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.