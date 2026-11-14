Summerville has some solid options right now if you like working with kids and families. From classrooms to after-school programs and nursing education, there are a few different paths to plug into.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you love elementary students and want to plan your next move early, this role is for the 2026–2027 school year. You’ll create lesson plans, use different teaching methods, work closely with families, and help students get ready for state tests and life after school.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a special education teacher with small groups, classroom activities, and student supervision. This is a good fit if you enjoy helping kids with different needs, want school hours, and are okay pitching in with everything from playground duty to basic clerical tasks.

Employer: HCA Healthcare (Trident Hospital)

(Trident Hospital) Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your RN experience to teach and support nurses and clinical staff in women’s services and pediatrics. You’ll design and lead education, support onboarding, and promote evidence-based practice, with access to HCA’s benefits, tuition and loan assistance, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Gabel Martial Arts

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time (~34 hrs/week)

Pay: $15–$17 per hour

Run after-school fun for kids in Pre-K4–5th grade—homework help, games, crafts, and minibus pickup from local schools. No teaching or martial arts license needed, and you get free martial arts training plus a steady Monday–Friday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, grade levels, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.