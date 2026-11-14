undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Summerville
🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Summerville, SC
13 days ago
Summerville’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and leading on the shop floor.
Here are several strong openings in manufacturing & production around Summerville, SC:
Plant Manager
- Employer: CMC
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a leadership role running daily plant operations in a steel and construction products facility. You’ll oversee production, safety, budgets, and a large team, with Day 1 benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and training at a Fortune 500 company.
Boat Assembly Technician – Mechanical & Electrical
- Employer: Z Nautic Group
- Location: Summerville, SC 29483 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour
This role is all about hands-on boat rigging and assembly—installing engines, controls, steering, gauges, and more. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of manufacturing/mechanical experience, like working with hand tools, and want solid benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO).
Shop Technician II
- Employer: Blanchard Machinery
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on diesel-powered and hydraulic equipment in a non-climate-controlled shop, handling maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs. You’ll get CAT training, benefits, PTO, and profit sharing, and it’s ideal if you have 3+ years of diesel equipment experience and can read electrical/hydraulic schematics.
Senior Machinist
- Employer: Pyramid Enterprises
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, depends on experience (no exact range listed)
High-skill CNC role in a high-mix, low-volume shop—short runs, lots of variety, and very little repetitive work. You’ll set up and run CNC turning and 3‑axis milling (Haas/Milltronics), solve machining problems, and mentor newer machinists with a clear path to shop-floor leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.