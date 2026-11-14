Summerville’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and leading on the shop floor.

Here are several strong openings in manufacturing & production around Summerville, SC:

Employer: CMC

CMC Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role running daily plant operations in a steel and construction products facility. You’ll oversee production, safety, budgets, and a large team, with Day 1 benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and training at a Fortune 500 company.

Employer: Z Nautic Group

Z Nautic Group Location: Summerville, SC 29483 (in person)

Summerville, SC 29483 (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

This role is all about hands-on boat rigging and assembly—installing engines, controls, steering, gauges, and more. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of manufacturing/mechanical experience, like working with hand tools, and want solid benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO).

Employer: Blanchard Machinery

Blanchard Machinery Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on diesel-powered and hydraulic equipment in a non-climate-controlled shop, handling maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs. You’ll get CAT training, benefits, PTO, and profit sharing, and it’s ideal if you have 3+ years of diesel equipment experience and can read electrical/hydraulic schematics.

Employer: Pyramid Enterprises

Pyramid Enterprises Location: Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, depends on experience (no exact range listed)

High-skill CNC role in a high-mix, low-volume shop—short runs, lots of variety, and very little repetitive work. You’ll set up and run CNC turning and 3‑axis milling (Haas/Milltronics), solve machining problems, and mentor newer machinists with a clear path to shop-floor leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.