Summerville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to small pediatric practices. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16–$24/hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and patient service in a busy retail setting. Includes structured training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement), and potential to help with vaccines where allowed.

Employer: Tellos

Tellos Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Part-time, W-2

Pay: $22–$28+/hour

Schedule: M–F 8am–11am (15 hrs/week) and/or Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri 3:30pm–5:30pm (8 hrs/week); can stack with other clients for more hours

Work 1:1 with children with autism in homes, schools, and the community—no prior ABA or RBT required. Great fit if you like kids and want paid experience in behavioral health, with RBT training support and mileage/materials reimbursement.

Employer: US Pediatric Partners

Location: Summerville, SC & Lowcountry region (floating)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Based on experience and office location (not listed as a range)

Float between pediatric offices in the Charleston/Lowcountry area, rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with labs and procedures, and giving meds within scope. Offers PTO, 401(k) match, health, dental/orthodontic, vision, mental health programs, and more.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Summerville Breast Care

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Schedule: Monday–Friday, days; no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call

Join a specialty breast care practice taking vitals, prepping rooms, assisting with injections, labs, and minor procedures. Comes with HCA’s full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA partner)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA partner) Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,129 per week

Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts, Mon–Wed 7am–7pm

Travel MRI Tech role with a 3-day workweek and strong weekly pay. Includes access to dental, vision, life insurance, CE, and a large national job network for future contracts.

Employer: HCA Healthcare Trident Hospital / Summerville Hospital

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time RN

Experience: 0 years required; RN license + ADN/BSN; BLS within 30 days of hire

Work as a float RN across units with strong staffing support, modern tech, and ongoing clinical education. Eligible for HCA’s comprehensive benefits, including medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan help, and more.

Employer: Elevate Eye Care (Ocean Eye Main St)

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help patients choose frames and lenses, adjust and repair eyewear, and support contact lens fittings in a busy eye clinic. Good fit if you’re people-focused, detail-oriented, and enjoy style plus healthcare.

Employer: HomeGrown Pediatric Therapies

Location: Summerville, SC & surrounding communities

Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible)

Full-time or part-time (flexible) Pay: From $60/hour

Provide in-home and community-based PT for kids, with flexible self-set schedule and high earning potential tied to caseload. Therapist-led practice focused on autonomy, mentorship, and a family-style culture.

Employer: Axcess Home Care

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Home care RN (hours-based)

Home care RN (hours-based) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–2pm

Provide in-home nursing for children with special needs (meds, trach/vent, wound care, ADLs, and more). Weekly pay, paid training, help with required tests/checks, and potential insurance if you work 30+ hours/week.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.