undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Summerville
🏥 Multiple Healthcare Jobs in Summerville SC, Up to $60/hr+
13 days ago
Summerville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to small pediatric practices. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16–$24/hour
- Application window closes: 01/12/2027
Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, inventory, and patient service in a busy retail setting. Includes structured training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement), and potential to help with vaccines where allowed.
Entry-Level Autism Therapist / Behavior Technician
- Employer: Tellos
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Part-time, W-2
- Pay: $22–$28+/hour
- Schedule: M–F 8am–11am (15 hrs/week) and/or Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri 3:30pm–5:30pm (8 hrs/week); can stack with other clients for more hours
Work 1:1 with children with autism in homes, schools, and the community—no prior ABA or RBT required. Great fit if you like kids and want paid experience in behavioral health, with RBT training support and mileage/materials reimbursement.
Certified/Registered Medical Assistant (Float)
- Employer: US Pediatric Partners
- Location: Summerville, SC & Lowcountry region (floating)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Based on experience and office location (not listed as a range)
Float between pediatric offices in the Charleston/Lowcountry area, rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with labs and procedures, and giving meds within scope. Offers PTO, 401(k) match, health, dental/orthodontic, vision, mental health programs, and more.
Medical Assistant – Breast Care Clinic
- Employer: HCA Healthcare – Summerville Breast Care
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, days; no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call
Join a specialty breast care practice taking vitals, prepping rooms, assisting with injections, labs, and minor procedures. Comes with HCA’s full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,129/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA partner)
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,129 per week
- Hours: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts, Mon–Wed 7am–7pm
Travel MRI Tech role with a 3-day workweek and strong weekly pay. Includes access to dental, vision, life insurance, CE, and a large national job network for future contracts.
Float Pool RN
- Employer: HCA Healthcare Trident Hospital / Summerville Hospital
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time RN
- Experience: 0 years required; RN license + ADN/BSN; BLS within 30 days of hire
Work as a float RN across units with strong staffing support, modern tech, and ongoing clinical education. Eligible for HCA’s comprehensive benefits, including medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan help, and more.
Optician – Ocean Eye Main St
- Employer: Elevate Eye Care (Ocean Eye Main St)
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help patients choose frames and lenses, adjust and repair eyewear, and support contact lens fittings in a busy eye clinic. Good fit if you’re people-focused, detail-oriented, and enjoy style plus healthcare.
Pediatric Physical Therapist – Regional Float
- Employer: HomeGrown Pediatric Therapies
- Location: Summerville, SC & surrounding communities
- Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible)
- Pay: From $60/hour
Provide in-home and community-based PT for kids, with flexible self-set schedule and high earning potential tied to caseload. Therapist-led practice focused on autonomy, mentorship, and a family-style culture.
Pediatric Home Care RN
- Employer: Axcess Home Care
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Home care RN (hours-based)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–2pm
Provide in-home nursing for children with special needs (meds, trach/vent, wound care, ADLs, and more). Weekly pay, paid training, help with required tests/checks, and potential insurance if you work 30+ hours/week.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.