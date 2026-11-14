Summerville’s retail and service scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in tech support, specialty retail, and manufacturing support. Here are a few solid full-time options if you like helping customers and staying hands-on.

Employer: STANDEX (Horizon Scientific)

STANDEX (Horizon Scientific) Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support customers by phone and email on medical-grade refrigerators and freezers. Mix of troubleshooting, documenting service calls, and occasional travel (under 10%) for tougher issues and training events.

Employer: Batteries Plus

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping people with batteries, tech support, and light installs. Good fit if you like talking with customers, staying active on your feet, and learning a wide range of everyday tech products.

Employer: Airpark Construction (American Tactical, Inc.)

Location: Summerville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Office-based customer service role for a firearms manufacturer, handling calls, emails, orders, and warranty issues. Great if you already know firearms and safety rules and want steady weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 9:00–5:30).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.