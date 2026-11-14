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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Summerville, SC
Summerville’s retail and service scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in tech support, specialty retail, and manufacturing support. Here are a few solid full-time options if you like helping customers and staying hands-on.
Technical Services Representative
- Employer: STANDEX (Horizon Scientific)
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support customers by phone and email on medical-grade refrigerators and freezers. Mix of troubleshooting, documenting service calls, and occasional travel (under 10%) for tougher issues and training events.
Store Associate - Summerville, SC
- Employer: Batteries Plus
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store role helping people with batteries, tech support, and light installs. Good fit if you like talking with customers, staying active on your feet, and learning a wide range of everyday tech products.
Customer Service Representative – Firearms Manufacturer
- Employer: Airpark Construction (American Tactical, Inc.)
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $19.00/hour
Office-based customer service role for a firearms manufacturer, handling calls, emails, orders, and warranty issues. Great if you already know firearms and safety rules and want steady weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 9:00–5:30).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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